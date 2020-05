Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends



Source: www.cnbc.com



Apple Inc on Monday capitalized on the Federal Reserve's emergency measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak to issue its cheapest bonds in years, making it the latest blue-chip company to do so to fund stock buybacks and dividends. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED