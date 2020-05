AIG quarterly profit nosedives as COVID-19 claims loom



Source: indianexpress.com



Insurer American International Group Inc on Monday posted a 93% drop in quarterly adjusted profit, as it set aside money to cover claims related to the COVID-19 outbreak, which it called the single largest catastrophe loss the industry has ever seen. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money