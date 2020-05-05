Exclusive: Nissan to retrench further in new plan to focus on U.S., Japan, China

Nissan Motor Co Ltd will pull back from Europe and elsewhere to focus on the United States, China and Japan under a plan that represents a new strategic direction for the embattled carmaker, people with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.