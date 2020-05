Uber closes Eats operations in eight smaller markets



Added: 04.05.2020 11:33 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.arabianbusiness.com



Uber said on Monday it was closing down its Uber Eats operations in eight markets because they did not offer a clear route to becoming the number one or number two online food delivery operator, its stated aim for its Eats business. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Uber