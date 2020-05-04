Mirae Asset scraps $5.8 billion deal to buy U.S. hotels from China's Anbang

South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Monday that it has terminated a $5.8 billion deal to buy 15 U.S. hotels from China's Anbang Insurance Group [ANBANG.UL].