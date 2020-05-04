GM Korea to cut output of key SUV as virus hits U.S. exports: document

General Motors Co's South Korean unit plans to sharply cut output this month at a factory producing its new Trailblazer sport-utility vehicle (SUV), as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on its U.S. exports and also disrupts parts supplies.