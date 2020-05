Oil prices lower on U.S.-China trade tension



Source: www.easytradingtips.com



Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as U.S.-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil