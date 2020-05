Oil prices open down on persistent oversupply worries



U.S. crude futures fell more than 5% in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries about oil oversupply and tempered hopes for an economic recovery as some U.S. states and cities around the world ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil