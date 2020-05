U.S. processes over $500 billion in small business loans to stem coronavirus fallout



Source: www.wsj.com



The U.S. Small Business Administration has processed over 3.8 million loans for more than half a trillion dollars since the launch of the Paycheck Protection Program on April 3 to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a joint statement by the SBA and the Treasury Department. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy