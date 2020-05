Dutch McDonald's trials social-distancing restaurant



Added: 03.05.2020 15:06 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.buzzfeed.com



Big Macs delivered on meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots to separate customers could become a feature of McDonald's restaurants in the Netherlands when they are allowed to reopen. More in feeds.reuters.com » Restaurants Tags: Mac