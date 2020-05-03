Rolls-Royce to cut up to 8,000 jobs as aviation crisis bites: FT

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is planning to slash up to 8,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/027ce53d-8770-48a6-ba7b-000d979033b0 on Friday.