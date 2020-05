Long lines, lots of kids, and plenty to touch: How does Disney reopen its parks?

Added: 01.05.2020 11:11 | 6 views | 0 comments

For a glimpse at how Disney recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, look no further than Shanghai, where the entertainment giant has staged a limited reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort. Adults, kids and senior citizens wear masks while wandering among staff and security guards who carry contact-less thermometers and hand sanitizer.