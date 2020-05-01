ISS gives 'cautionary' backing for JPMorgan lead director Raymond



Added: 01.05.2020 4:45 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.issgovernance.com



Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Thursday that investors vote in favor of all board nominees at JPMorgan Chase & Co but called its support for lead independent director Lee Raymond "cautionary." More in feeds.reuters.com »