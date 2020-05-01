Tesla cuts price for China-made Model 3 cars by 10% to qualify for subsidies



Added: 01.05.2020 2:44 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wsj.com



U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said in Friday it has cut the starting price for China-made Model 3 sedans by 10% to qualify for subsidies in the world's biggest auto market. More in feeds.reuters.com »