American Airlines, Delta, United to require facial coverings on U.S. flights



Source: www.upi.com



Three of the largest four U.S. airlines said Thursday they will require passengers to wear facial coverings on U.S. flights, joining JetBlue Airways Corp in taking the step to address the spread of the coronavirus and convince reluctant passengers to resume flying. More in feeds.reuters.com »