AT&T brings ad unit Xandr under WarnerMedia ahead of HBO Max launch



Added: 30.04.2020 16:36 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mojave.k12.ca.us



AT&T Inc said on Thursday it will bring its advertising unit Xandr under its WarnerMedia label, which is set to launch its streaming channel HBO Max in May. More in feeds.reuters.com »