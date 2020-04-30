JPMorgan says it has processed $17.8 billion under emergency aid program



JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that it had submitted roughly 220,000 applications worth $17.8 billion to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus shutdown. More in feeds.reuters.com »