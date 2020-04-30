Comcast warns of steeper impact of coronavirus as first quarter revenue narrowly misses forecast



Source: www.philly.com



Comcast Corp on Thursday reported first quarter revenue that fell shy of Wall Street's estimate, and warned of a weaker second quarter as a result of the coronavirus impact on advertising, theme parks, and films. More in feeds.reuters.com »