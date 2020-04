Federal Reserve to expand reach of Main Street lending program



Added: 30.04.2020 15:08 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: commons.wikimedia.org



The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said it was expanding the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch "Main Street Lending Program" to reach a greater range of small- and medium-sized businesses seeking emergency financing to weather the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED