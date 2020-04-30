JPMorgan received almost $18 billion in PPP loan applications: bank



JPMorgan Chase & Co said in an email to small business clients late on Wednesday that it had submitted roughly 220,000 applications this week to the Small Business Administration for the Paycheck Protection Program. More in feeds.reuters.com »