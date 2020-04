Twitter sales top estimates, sees rebound from Asia's eased coronavirus rules



Added: 30.04.2020 12:41 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.complex.com



Twitter Inc on Thursday said its ads sales slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and it had accelerated work on tools to attract advertisers, becoming the latest tech company to report a lighter blow from the pandemic than forecast. More in feeds.reuters.com »