American Airlines posts first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy



American Airlines on Thursday posted a $1.1 billion net loss, its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013, and warned of a cash burn of about $70 million a day in the second quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a near standstill. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Nia Long