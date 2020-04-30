Britain's Sainsbury's warns of $623 million hit to profit from coronavirus



British supermarket group Sainsbury's warned the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on current year profit could be over 500 million pounds ($623 million) and said it would defer any dividend payment decisions until later this year. More in feeds.reuters.com »