Britain's Sainsbury's warns coronavirus profit impact could be Â£500 million



Added: 30.04.2020



Source: www.reuters.com



British supermarket group Sainsbury's estimated a profit impact of 500 million pounds ($623 million) from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would defer any dividend payment decisions until later in the financial year. More in feeds.reuters.com »