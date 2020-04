Nokia first quarter in profit, revenues miss consensus



Nokia Oyj on Thursday reported a 2% fall in first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates, as it took a hit of about 200 million euros to its topline largely because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply in China. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU