Millions of Americans likely applied for jobless benefits last week though wave is stabilizing



Millions more Americans likely filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, but the tide appears to be slowing, offering cautious hope of a peak in job losses from business closures and disruptions because of the novel coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »