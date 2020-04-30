SoftBank writes down WeWork by $6.6 billion, compounding portfolio misery



Source: www.cnbc.com



SoftBank Group Corp said it sees a loss of around 700 billion yen ($6.6 billion) in the year ending March on the portion of its WeWork investment held outside the Vision Fund, as the virus compounds woes at one of the firm's biggest bets. More in feeds.reuters.com »