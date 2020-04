SoftBank sees $8.4 billion net loss on WeWork writedown



SoftBank Group Corp said it sees a loss of around 700 billion yen ($6.6 billion) in the year ending March on the portion of its WeWork investment held outside the Vision Fund, extending the group's expected net loss to 900 billion yen. More in feeds.reuters.com »