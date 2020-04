Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams



Source: www.goleancaribbean.com



Microsoft Corp on Wednesday beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, powered by sharp demand for its Teams chat and online meeting app and Xbox gaming services as the world shifted to working and playing from home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Microsoft