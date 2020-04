Qualcomm second-quarter results beat estimates, shares rise



Added: 29.04.2020 21:38 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com



Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly results and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Qualcomm