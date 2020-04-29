Hertz in talks with creditors to avoid debt default, faces May 4 deadline



Source: www.prnewswire.com



Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it was in talks with its lenders to avoid defaulting on debt related to its rental vehicle fleet, after skipping a payment that was due April 27. More in feeds.reuters.com »