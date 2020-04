Fed leaves rates near zero, vows to use 'full range' of tools to help economy

Added: 29.04.2020 19:02 | 13 views | 0 comments

Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday left interest rates near zero and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the economy, saying the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will "weigh heavily" on the near-term outlook and poses "considerable risks" for the medium term.