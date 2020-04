Daimler sees profits at Mercedes-Benz Cars rising in 2020



Source: www.autoevolution.com



Daimler said it expected the full-year operating profit of its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division to be above the prior-year level but warned that the coronavirus pandemic will push the group to an operating loss in the second quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Mercedes