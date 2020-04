GE points to more pain ahead as cash flow worsens



General Electric Co's industrial businesses took a $1 billion hit to cash flow in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic as overall revenue fell almost 8%, and the company warned the damage would worsen in the next three months. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money