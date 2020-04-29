Beiersdorf top managers to waive 20% of fixed pay until December



Top managers at Nivea-maker Beiersdorf are waiving 20% of their fixed compensation between April and December, Chief Executive Stefan De Loecker said on Wednesday, adding that the level of management below them was also foregoing 5% of its pay. More in feeds.reuters.com »