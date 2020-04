IAG shares fall after warning over slow recovery



Shares in airline group IAG fell 3% after the airline group launched a plan to shrink its main British Airways business, axing staff numbers by a quarter as it warned of a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: British Airways