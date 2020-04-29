WPP says COVID-19 dragged March net sales down 7.9%, braces for bigger impact



WPP , the world's biggest advertising company, said net sales fell 3.3% in the first quarter, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dragging it down by 7.9% in March alone, prompting it to cut more costs. More in feeds.reuters.com »