Coronavirus likely hammered U.S. economy in first quarter



Added: 29.04.2020



Source: www.lombardiletter.com



The U.S. economy likely contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country, ending the longest expansion in the nation's history. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy