Starbucks expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing



Source: qz.com



Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday it sees sales in China, the company's biggest growth market, recovering by the end of September, following a massive drop in same-store sales in the current quarter on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Starbucks to close stores around the globe. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Starbucks