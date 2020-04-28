Brent settles higher on hopes of easing lockdowns, U.S. crude falls amid storage shortage



U.S. crude prices settled about 3% lower on Tuesday after data showing domestic stockpiles didn't rise as high as had been expected given tightening storage, despite pledges to cut production from May 1. More in feeds.reuters.com »