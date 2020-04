Wall Street down on flight from techs; move to value limits loss on Dow, S&P 500

Added: 28.04.2020 21:49 | 4 views | 0 comments

Wall Street's major indexes lost ground on Tuesday as investors moved out of market-leading growth stocks, though a rotation into cyclical value stocks indicated hopes of economic revival as states began to relax restrictions enacted to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.