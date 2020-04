S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as pandemic damage mounts



Added: 28.04.2020 17:06 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.geograph.ie



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq erased early gains on Tuesday as a plunge in consumer confidence underlined the extent of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while healthcare stocks slumped after a sales warning from Merck. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks