PepsiCo sees snacking boost as lockdowns hammer soda sales



Added: 28.04.2020



Source: foodbeast.com



PepsiCo warned on Tuesday surging demand for Lays and Doritos would only partially offset a hit to business in the second quarter from coronavirus lockdowns that have shuttered restaurants, theaters and sports venues key for its soda sales. More in feeds.reuters.com »