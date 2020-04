Merck sees $2.1 billion coronavirus hit to 2020 sales



Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce 2020 sales by more than $2 billion, and the U.S. drugmaker lowered its profit forecast as a big drop in doctors' office visits during the outbreak will take a hefty toll, sending its shares down more than 3%. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM