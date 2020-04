PepsiCo says snacks to ease, not cure its lockdown blues



Added: 28.04.2020 13:29 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.alfa-editores.com.mx



PepsiCo Inc warned on Tuesday organic revenue and operating profits would suffer in the second quarter as major buyers of its sodas, such as restaurants, theaters and stadiums, were forced to shut down to help control the spread of the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Restaurants