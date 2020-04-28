Merck sees $2.1 billion hit to full-year sales from coronavirus pandemic



Source: www.driving.co.uk



Merck & Co Inc warned of a $2.1 billion hit to its 2020 revenue on Tuesday as social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hammer sales of medically administered drugs including its blockbuster Keytruda treatment. More in feeds.reuters.com »