Harley-Davidson cuts dividend, halts buybacks to preserve cash



Added: 28.04.2020



Source: moneyinc.com



Harley-Davidson Inc cut its quarterly dividend to just 2 cents and suspended share buybacks on Tuesday to boost its cash reserves as global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic hit motorcycles sales in the first quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com »