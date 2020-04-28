Harley-Davidson cuts dividend payout, suspends share buybacks



Source: moneyinc.com



Harley-Davidson Inc cut its quarterly dividend to just 2 cents and suspended share buybacks on Tuesday to boost its cash reserves even as it reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit. More in feeds.reuters.com »