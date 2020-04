Marks & Spencer strengthens liquidity to cope with coronavirus impact



Added: 28.04.2020 7:51 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: fashion.hellomagazine.com



British retailer Marks & Spencer said it was planning for a slow return to shopping and had taken steps to shore up its finances for 18 months, including scrapping next year's dividend, to cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: ISIS