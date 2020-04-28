Mirae Asset says sued after deadline miss on $5.8 billion Anbang U.S. hotels deal

South Korean asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments has been sued over a $5.8 billion deal to buy 15 U.S. hotels from China's Anbang Insurance Group after missing a deadline for the deal's closing, a Mirae spokesman said on Tuesday.